Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($1.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $23,633,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 887,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 537,855 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 529.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 530,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 446,442 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 933,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

