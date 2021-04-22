Everest (ID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.04 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Everest has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001639 BTC on major exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $99.04 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00285316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.30 or 0.00981554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.62 or 0.00677061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,180.97 or 1.00763314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

