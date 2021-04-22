Everipedia (IQ) Trading Down 21.3% This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $185.78 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00062815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00284885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027021 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.06 or 0.00971488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.00674563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,886.25 or 0.99857915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,504,712 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,268,092 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

