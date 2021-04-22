Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

