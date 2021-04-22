EVERTEC (EVTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EVERTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EVTC opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,641. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

