EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of EVERTEC worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,829,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,641. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

