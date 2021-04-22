Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €24.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.86 ($35.13).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €30.06 ($35.36) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.58.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

