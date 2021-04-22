Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EVTCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evotec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:EVTCY remained flat at $$82.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 930. Evotec has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 458.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

