Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after buying an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after buying an additional 467,874 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $32,725,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

EXAS traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.66. 10,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,278. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

