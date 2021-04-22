Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 10,472 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 987.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after buying an additional 864,572 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after buying an additional 354,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,917 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.25.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $261.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.06 and a 200 day moving average of $296.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $136.62 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

