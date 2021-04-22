Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 13,888 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 65.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,983,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE EPR opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

