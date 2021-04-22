Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 14,308 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $128.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.14 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 987,485 shares of company stock valued at $105,987,239. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

