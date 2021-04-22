Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 94,330 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,813,000 after buying an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,855,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

