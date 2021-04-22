Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $283.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.92. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,051.81 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

