Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in VICI Properties by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

