Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,114 shares of company stock worth $3,830,491 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $403.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.23. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

