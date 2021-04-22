Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in IQVIA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 206,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

IQVIA stock opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.55.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

