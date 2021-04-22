Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

ABMD opened at $342.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.87.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

