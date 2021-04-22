Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,242 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 532.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

