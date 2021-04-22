Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 10,230 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $128.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average is $129.57. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

