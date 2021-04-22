Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 17,842 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of CareDx worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CareDx by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 1,159,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CareDx by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,757 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -163.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

