Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 23,076 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 23,076 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.20% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 553,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 100,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

