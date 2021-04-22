Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 39,012 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of 1Life Healthcare worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.99.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $448,094.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,431.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $337,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,104 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,320 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

