Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 41,334 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.18% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 662,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,504,000 after buying an additional 451,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 287,520 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

ILPT stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

