Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Masimo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

MASI opened at $247.06 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $196.93 and a one year high of $284.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.79 and its 200-day moving average is $250.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

