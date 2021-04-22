Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.33% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,646 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,466. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

