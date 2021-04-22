Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $4,972,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

