Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Codexis worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

