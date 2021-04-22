Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,543,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Several research firms have commented on IRTC. TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.43 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

