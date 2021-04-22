Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

