Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 245,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEO. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,705.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

