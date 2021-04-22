Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Incyte by 41.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.72 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

