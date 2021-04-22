Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $159,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,513.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IART shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

