Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $241.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.79. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

