Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in The Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 61,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in The Southern by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 138,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in The Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in The Southern by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in The Southern by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.