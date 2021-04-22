Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 132,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of TME opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

