Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 18,363 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -577.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $46.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.