Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 31,485 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,485 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $36.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

