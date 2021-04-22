Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 3,683 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $179.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.51. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

