Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 37,149 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $15,261,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $3,575,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

