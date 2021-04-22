Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 8,001 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 84.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 48.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

