Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $324.02 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $327.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.18 and a 200-day moving average of $263.32.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,932,255 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

