Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 10,793 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

