Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 13,951 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,918 shares of company stock valued at $457,346,443. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $301.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.24 and a 200 day moving average of $274.95. The firm has a market cap of $858.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.14 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

