Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $4.56 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $137.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

