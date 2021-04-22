ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 17% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $39,539.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003777 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.27 or 0.00795511 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00016343 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.