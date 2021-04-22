Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Exicure has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $151.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exicure by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Exicure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Exicure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

