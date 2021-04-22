Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Exicure has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $151.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exicure by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Exicure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Exicure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.
Exicure Company Profile
Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.
