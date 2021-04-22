ExlService (EXLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect ExlService to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.90-4.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.90-4.05 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,312,562. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.