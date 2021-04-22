eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $658,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,828,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,058,681.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $860,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. 1,838,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,245. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

