Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $53,587.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Expanse has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,165.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.21 or 0.04497729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.74 or 0.00481384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $913.75 or 0.01686959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00707099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.93 or 0.00551893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00061308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.89 or 0.00442892 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00248871 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

